Veriti Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

