Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $369,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE AZRE opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.