Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

