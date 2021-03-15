Veriti Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

HFWA stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

