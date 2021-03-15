Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0819 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Veros has a market capitalization of $100,508.98 and approximately $37.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 82% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035529 BTC.

About Veros

Veros is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

