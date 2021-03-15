Verso Co. (VRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verso to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.