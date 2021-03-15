Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $31.64 Average PT from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $7,319,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERX opened at $24.85 on Friday. Vertex has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

