Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

