Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 114,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

