Vestor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 263 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

