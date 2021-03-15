Vestor Capital LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $369.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.39 and its 200-day moving average is $324.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.