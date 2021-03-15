Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN stock opened at $173.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -316.15 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

