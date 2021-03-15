ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $274,539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

