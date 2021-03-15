Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 57,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 235,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

