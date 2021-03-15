VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $29.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.