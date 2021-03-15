Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $31.00 on Monday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

