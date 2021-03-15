VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.40

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $59.52 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.