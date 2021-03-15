Vidulum (VDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,751.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $376,808.39 and $2,751.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

