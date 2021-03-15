Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NYSE VIPS opened at $42.20 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.