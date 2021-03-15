Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,709 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 711.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE CEO opened at $121.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

