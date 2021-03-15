Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 4,353 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

