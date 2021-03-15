Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Epizyme by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock worth $167,932 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

