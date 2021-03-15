Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,339,953 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 243,868 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after buying an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 546,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.69 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

