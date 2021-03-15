Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

FSK opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.