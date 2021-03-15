Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

