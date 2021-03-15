Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.36 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

