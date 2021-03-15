Vista Investment Management Buys Shares of 6,818 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Shares of RYE opened at $44.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

