Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

