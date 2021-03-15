Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 11th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

VVOS opened at $7.44 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

