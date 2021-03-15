Vladimir Mitnovetski Sells 231,444 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total transaction of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 6,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,628.60 ($49,020.43).

On Monday, December 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.90 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.20 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

