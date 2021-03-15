VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 25,298 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in VMware by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in VMware by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

