VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,653.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $58,653.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

