Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

VOD opened at GBX 132.82 ($1.74) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £35.64 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

