Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,014,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 239,979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 28,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

