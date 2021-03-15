Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 171,262 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.16. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,290. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

