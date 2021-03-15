Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $21.32 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.59. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,050. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

