Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,335. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.