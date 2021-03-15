Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 48,752,815 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,752,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,063,000. Banco Bradesco comprises about 1.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

BBD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,228,863. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

