Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 60,705 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 891.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.31. 2,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,263. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

