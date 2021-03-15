Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IID traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.47. 54,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IID. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

