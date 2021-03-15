VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. VSE has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $555.20 million, a PE ratio of 438.24 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VSE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

