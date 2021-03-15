Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.21 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

