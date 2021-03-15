Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.35. 145,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,421. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,295,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

