Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRTBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.