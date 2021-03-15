Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 106,927 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,853,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

BATS:IGHG opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.