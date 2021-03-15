Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.50% of Dril-Quip worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

DRQ stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

