Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.60 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.