Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.87 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

