Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

PFG opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.