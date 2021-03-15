Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DSP Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

